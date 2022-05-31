Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,800 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 537,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.1 days.

Shares of SCBFF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,553. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.34) to GBX 690 ($8.73) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.72) to GBX 620 ($7.84) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.82) to GBX 510 ($6.45) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

