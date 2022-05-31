Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWK. Mizuho lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.15.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $117.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $112.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $311,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

