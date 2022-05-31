Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of SBLK opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

