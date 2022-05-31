Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.21 Billion

Brokerages expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.65 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $7.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.82 billion to $33.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Starbucks stock opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.