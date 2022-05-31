State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Update

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Shares of STT opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 1 year low of $65.41 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 136.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 218,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

