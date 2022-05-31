Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.63.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.