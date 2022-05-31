Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$36.08 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$33.93 and a 52-week high of C$47.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.57 million. Research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.7199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

