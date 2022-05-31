Stephen P. Mandracchia Sells 22,108 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 22,108 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $215,110.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,279.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HDSN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.