Stephen P. Mandracchia Sells 22,108 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 22,108 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $215,110.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,279.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HDSN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

