Stephen P. Mandracchia Sells 27,892 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $270,552.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of HDSN stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 2,484,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,727. The company has a market cap of $449.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $10.29.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
