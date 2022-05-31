Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

STER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ STER opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

