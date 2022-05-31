Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.99 million.

Stevanato Group stock opened at €16.83 ($18.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($31.38).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The firm had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.44 ($26.28).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 364,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.