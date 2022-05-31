Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

SHOO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,003. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,226,000 after purchasing an additional 69,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

