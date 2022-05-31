Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PEPG. SVB Leerink began coverage on PepGen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on PepGen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. PepGen has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

PepGen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen Inc is based in BOSTON.

