Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 585,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STLFF shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SEB Equities started coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stillfront Group AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

