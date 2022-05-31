Stingray Digitl (RAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Stingray Digitl to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Get Stingray Digitl alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.