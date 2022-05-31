Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 31st (ADJ, AF, AM3D, ASC, BMW, BN, BRC, CTS, DHER, DTE)

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 31st:

Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) was given a €11.10 ($11.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €1.70 ($1.83) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) was given a €17.00 ($18.28) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 3,200 ($40.49) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €110.00 ($118.28) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €63.00 ($67.74) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) was given a C$1.20 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$18.25 to C$14.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from C$18.25 to C$14.00.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €75.00 ($80.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €22.50 ($24.19) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.70.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €30.00 ($32.26) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €78.00 ($83.87) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.00 ($7.53) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.20 ($2.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.60 ($3.87) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €9.20 ($9.89) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €240.00 ($258.06) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.75. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €17.00 ($18.28) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,300 ($41.75) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,100 ($51.87) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €175.00 ($188.17) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €60.00 ($64.52) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.