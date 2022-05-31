Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 31st (ADJ, AF, AM3D, ASC, BMW, BN, BRC, CTS, DHER, DTE)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 31st:

Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) was given a €11.10 ($11.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €1.70 ($1.83) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D)

was given a €17.00 ($18.28) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 3,200 ($40.49) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €110.00 ($118.28) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €63.00 ($67.74) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) was given a C$1.20 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from C$18.25 to C$14.00.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €75.00 ($80.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €22.50 ($24.19) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.70.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €30.00 ($32.26) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €78.00 ($83.87) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.00 ($7.53) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.20 ($2.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.60 ($3.87) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €9.20 ($9.89) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €240.00 ($258.06) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.75. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €17.00 ($18.28) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,300 ($41.75) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,100 ($51.87) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €175.00 ($188.17) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €60.00 ($64.52) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

