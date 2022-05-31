StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.15.
About United States Antimony (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.