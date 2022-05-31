StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

About United States Antimony (Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

