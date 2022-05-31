StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

VALE stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

