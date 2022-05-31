StockNews.com Downgrades Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) to Sell

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NASDAQ CARV traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.58. 6,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.
About Carver Bancorp (Get Rating)
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
