StockNews.com Downgrades Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) to Sell

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ CARV traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.58. 6,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

