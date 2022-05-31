StockNews.com Downgrades Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) to Sell

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $673.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,949,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,122 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 493,368 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 152,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 1,084,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 75,173 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

