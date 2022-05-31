StockNews.com Downgrades Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Buy

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

VIVO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday.

VIVO stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $207,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

