StockNews.com Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Hold

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.11.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP opened at $193.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.96 and a 200 day moving average of $219.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $172.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.