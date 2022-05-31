StockNews.com Lowers CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Hold

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $224.95 million, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170 over the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

