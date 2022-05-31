StockNews.com Lowers Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Hold

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of FLNT opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.95.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fluent by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fluent by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Fluent by 831.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 281,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 251,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

