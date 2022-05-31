StockNews.com Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Sell

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

GAP stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899,076. GAP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GAP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

