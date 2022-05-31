StockNews.com Lowers Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to Sell

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.64. 50,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $703.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $150.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 398,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,121 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 487,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

