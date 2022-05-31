StockNews.com Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Sell

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.40. 28,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $73.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

