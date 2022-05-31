StockNews.com Lowers VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) to Hold

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of VOC opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.21% and a return on equity of 75.78%.
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
