StockNews.com Lowers VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) to Hold

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of VOC opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.21% and a return on equity of 75.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

