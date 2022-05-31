StockNews.com Upgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to “Buy”

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

NYSE:DAC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,141. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Danaos has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

