StockNews.com Upgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Strong-Buy

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

TGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. 2,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

