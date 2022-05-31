Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NASDAQ STRS traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $41.39. 384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

