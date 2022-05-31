Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. 47,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,280. Subaru has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Subaru Co. ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

