Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHYGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. 47,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,280. Subaru has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHYGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

