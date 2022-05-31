Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

SMLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.54. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. Analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Protective Life Corp purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

