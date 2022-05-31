Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is engaged in the design, research and development, manufacture and sales of optical and optical-related products. Optical components product includes glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets and other various lens sets. Optoelectronic products includes handset camera modules, three-dimensional optoelectronic products, security cameras and other optoelectronic modules and optical instruments includes microscopes, optical measuring instruments and various high-end optical analytical instrument. Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is based in Yuyao, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. CLSA downgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SNPTF stock remained flat at $$14.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $32.09.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

