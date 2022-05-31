Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SUN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Get Sunoco alerts:

NYSE SUN opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.53. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $46.95.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.