Super Group (SGHC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Super Group (NYSE: SGHC) recently:
- 5/26/2022 – Super Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – Super Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00.
- 5/25/2022 – Super Group was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/10/2022 – Super Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/22/2022 – Super Group is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Super Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $14.00.
NYSE SGHC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,130. Super Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
