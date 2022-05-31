SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 960,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

SIVB opened at $492.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $419.60 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,340 shares of company stock valued at $677,647. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,819,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,526 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,563,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after acquiring an additional 212,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.73.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

