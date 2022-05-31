S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&W Seed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

