Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWMAY. Societe Generale lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.55. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

