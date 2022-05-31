Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.55. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0663 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.