Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIOVF. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

BIOVF stock remained flat at $$21.70 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.