Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in May

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Swire Pacific stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. Swire Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

