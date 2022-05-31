Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYIEY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Symrise from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Symrise from €106.00 ($113.98) to €107.00 ($115.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

SYIEY stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. Symrise has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.1785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

