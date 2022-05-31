Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 15,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 163,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,065,777. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 196.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $200,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,329,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 896,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 147,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

