Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,680 shares of company stock worth $12,154,776. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

