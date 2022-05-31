Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.16-$3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SYY stock opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,680 shares of company stock worth $12,154,776 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 897,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 204,147 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 218,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 200,721 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,237,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 180,548 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sysco by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 153,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

