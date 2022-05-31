Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.
OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.42.
Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.
