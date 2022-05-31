Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Short Interest Up 27.3% in May

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TBLAW opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

