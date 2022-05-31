TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAGOF. Barclays lowered their price objective on TAG Immobilien from €26.00 ($27.96) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAGOF opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

