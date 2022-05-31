Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of SKT opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 85,750 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 27,033 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.